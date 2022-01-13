Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Ambac Financial Group Call Options (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,030 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 574% compared to the typical daily volume of 598 call options.

In related news, CEO Claude Leblanc bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $159,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa G. Iglesias bought 8,300 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBC traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,036. The company has a market capitalization of $760.25 million, a P/E ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.44. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $51.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.01) earnings per share.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

