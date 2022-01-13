Stock Traders Buy High Volume of LivaNova Call Options (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,807 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,191% compared to the typical volume of 140 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

LivaNova stock opened at $84.73 on Thursday. LivaNova has a one year low of $61.76 and a one year high of $93.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $538,262. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 23.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

