Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €98.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €98.00 ($111.36) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €83.50 ($94.89) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €87.50 ($99.43).

ETR:SAX traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €68.65 ($78.01). 31,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €64.65 ($73.47) and a 12-month high of €81.70 ($92.84). The business has a 50-day moving average of €70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 110.73.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

