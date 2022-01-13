Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

SUBCY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subsea 7 (SUBCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.