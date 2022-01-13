Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the December 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Subsea 7 stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,073. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

