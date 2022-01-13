Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMTOY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.43. 454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

