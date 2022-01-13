Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,420 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 248.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.10.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.