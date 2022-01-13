Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 99.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of USO stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $34.91 and a one year high of $59.17.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

