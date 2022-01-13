Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,825 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS stock opened at $103.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.34. The company has a market cap of $184.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

