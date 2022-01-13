Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,825 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MS stock opened at $103.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.34. The company has a market cap of $184.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.
In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Morgan Stanley Profile
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
See Also: Treasury Bonds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.