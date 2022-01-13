Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.77 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,467 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 787.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 179,023 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 158,858 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.