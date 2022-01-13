Sun Life Financial’s (SLF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 62.51% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.77.
Sun Life Financial stock traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$72.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,426. The stock has a market cap of C$42.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a quick ratio of 1,053.41. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$58.72 and a 12 month high of C$72.06.
In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total value of C$2,108,322.68.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
