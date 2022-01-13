Sun Life Financial’s (SLF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 62.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.77.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$72.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,426. The stock has a market cap of C$42.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a quick ratio of 1,053.41. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$58.72 and a 12 month high of C$72.06.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$8.51 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6499993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total value of C$2,108,322.68.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

