Suncor Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 28,315 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.

NYSE:SU opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after buying an additional 13,697,247 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8,710.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,046,000 after buying an additional 8,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,323,000 after buying an additional 5,699,989 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $106,010,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,798 shares in the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

