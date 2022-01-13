Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Trading Down 1.1%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 5,652 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66.

About Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY)

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.