Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,594 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.63% of Super Micro Computer worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 7.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 15.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $1,068,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after buying an additional 57,491 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.38. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

