Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) Shares Down 0.5%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.11. 661,117 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 465,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNII. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II during the third quarter worth $481,000. Athanor Capital LP raised its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II by 10.1% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 62,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II during the second quarter worth $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

