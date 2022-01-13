Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Acquires 130,619 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,619 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.1% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $616,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $801,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 656.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 154,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded down $9.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $622.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,642. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $616.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.80.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

