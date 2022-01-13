Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 404,777 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $247,051,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $531.82. The stock had a trading volume of 96,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,101. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.50.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

