Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Purchases 180,718 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,471,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,718 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 5.0% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.23% of Visa worth $995,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,484,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.29.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,873. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.