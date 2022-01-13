SVB Financial Group Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $32.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $32.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $32.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIVB. Stephens upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price objective (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $771.74.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $737.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $709.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $644.37. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $435.77 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.47 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

