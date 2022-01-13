Swiss National Bank Acquires 200 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $13,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $162.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.38. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMG. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

