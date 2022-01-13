Swiss National Bank Acquires 800 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Janus Henderson Group worth $14,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,292,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,414,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,881 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,811,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,907,000 after buying an additional 124,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,233,000 after buying an additional 251,206 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

JHG opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.41. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

