Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Stericycle worth $13,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth about $119,149,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 37.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,136,000 after acquiring an additional 294,511 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,775,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,787,000 after acquiring an additional 249,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Stericycle by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,091,000 after purchasing an additional 188,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Stericycle by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 205,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 129,670 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle stock opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.59. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.76 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 144.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

