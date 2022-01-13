Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $15,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 1,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.90. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.7047 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.63%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

