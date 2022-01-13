Swiss National Bank Sells 200 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of EMCOR Group worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of EME stock opened at $123.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.36 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

