Swop (SWOP) Trading Down 15% This Week

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Swop has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Swop coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.33 or 0.00010138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swop has a total market cap of $8.28 million and $6,347.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swop alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00060771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00073876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.39 or 0.07624309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,601.69 or 0.99806247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00067104 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,908,467 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,665 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.