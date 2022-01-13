Sycale Advisors NY LLC Has $39.01 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421,379 shares during the period. FOX accounts for 17.5% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $39,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in FOX by 29.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 437.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.18.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

