Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ)’s share price rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.68 and last traded at C$12.44. Approximately 48,699 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 35,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.14.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Sylogist in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$290.64 million and a P/E ratio of 67.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.95.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.3690879 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

