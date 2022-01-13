Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $414.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report sales of $414.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $422.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $405.30 million. Synaptics reported sales of $357.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYNA. Mizuho upped their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $7.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.32. The company had a trading volume of 285,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.13 and a 200 day moving average of $206.49. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $96.88 and a 52-week high of $299.39.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

