T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $7.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $7.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.50 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.31. 1,890,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,785. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $154.20 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

