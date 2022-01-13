Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Down 3.1%

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.41. 1,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 137,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

