Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $9.10

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $8.89. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 936 shares.

TNGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,093,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

