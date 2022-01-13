TD Asset Management Inc. Has $10.79 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 85.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

