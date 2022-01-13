TD Asset Management Inc. Has $11.09 Million Stock Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.55% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II by 1.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,234,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after buying an additional 35,954 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II by 13.8% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 230,125 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $7,433,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II by 181.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $1,547,000.

In other news, major shareholder Vinod Khosla bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSB opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.57.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

