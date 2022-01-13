TD Asset Management Inc. Has $12.23 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $12,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $208.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $143.60 and a 12-month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

