TD Asset Management Inc. Has $12.23 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 88,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,801,000 after buying an additional 172,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,086,000 after buying an additional 165,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,834,000 after buying an additional 297,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,791,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,432,000 after buying an additional 211,905 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRC. UBS Group began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.83.

FRC stock opened at $208.09 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $143.60 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.49 and its 200-day moving average is $203.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.