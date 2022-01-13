TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285,080 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 26.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 210,540 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after purchasing an additional 87,994 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 12.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 38,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 16.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BBU opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

