TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,139 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,139 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $13,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,856,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,461,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,413,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,847,000 after acquiring an additional 73,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $370.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.55 and a 200 day moving average of $372.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.