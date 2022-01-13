TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,800 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $14,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

PVG stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75. Pretium Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $146.83 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.