TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 294,553 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,553 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Zynga worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,822 shares of company stock valued at $557,724 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -101.67 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

