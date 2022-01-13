TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 822 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 86,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 46,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after buying an additional 50,158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,021.2% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.08.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $193.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.77 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

