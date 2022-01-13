TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,984 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $495,977,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,224,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,741 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IFF opened at $146.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.44 and a 200 day moving average of $146.30. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

