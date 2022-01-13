Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 21,535 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,535 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Dover worth $20,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dover by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $181.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.30 and its 200 day moving average is $168.04. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.69.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

