Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $26.93 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $26,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth $40,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $539.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $641.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $655.39. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $494.45 and a one year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

