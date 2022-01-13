Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,878 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $19,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.70.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $248.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

