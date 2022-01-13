Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,741,000 after buying an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.80.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $631.44 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $634.35 and a 200 day moving average of $616.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.