Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.09% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $145.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.92. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.86.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

