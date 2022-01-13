Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 138.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 196.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,970 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 448.3% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 42.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH stock opened at $140.66 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion and a PE ratio of -38.96.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.68.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total transaction of $1,147,109.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,597,286 shares of company stock worth $2,140,672,064. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.