Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $14.49 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $299.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.31 and a 200-day moving average of $286.02. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

