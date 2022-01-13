Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $6.38 Million Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 1.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 59.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -1.88%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.