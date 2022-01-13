Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $11.23 Million in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 60,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.5% during the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MSGS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.20.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $167.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.98. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.